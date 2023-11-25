Kansas football vs. Cincinnati: Scouting report, prediction for Jayhawks’ Big 12 matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas football can end a two-game losing streak Saturday, when it plays a Big 12 Conference road game against Cincinnati.

The Jayhawks (7-4, 4-4 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss at home against now-No. 20 Kansas State. The Bearcats (3-8, 1-7 in Big 12) are coming off a loss on the road against West Virginia. It’s the regular season finale for both programs.

What’s Kansas coach Lance Leipold thinking about ahead of kickoff? What challenges could Cincinnati present the Jayhawks? Ahead of the 6:30 p.m.-scheduled kickoff, which will be televised on ESPN2, here’s a look at a scouting report and prediction for the matchup:

From Lance Leipold’s perspective, Kansas has pride to think about

Kansas has had a tough couple of weeks, losing close at home against both Texas Tech and Kansas State in games the Jayhawks had chances to win. But just because the end of this regular season is going differently than it could have doesn’t mean they can’t still end the campaign strong. Ahead of whatever bowl game they play in, they can garner some momentum with a win against Cincinnati.

Leipold noted pride should be something that should be on the minds of players, because they shouldn’t cheat themselves and do something that wouldn’t allow them to finish strong. This is a program still in the midst of a rebuild that hasn’t won eight games in a season in more than a decade. Sure, there’s disappointment in recent results, but not disappointment in the players themselves.

This Cincinnati defensive lineman could present challenges for Kansas’ offense

The Jayhawks have experience on their offensive line, and that’s been an asset for them this season. Redshirt senior Mike Novitsky, at center, is a prime example of that. But Cincinnati has talent along its defensive line that can give Kansas trouble, especially with redshirt sophomore Dontay Corleone — who’s tied for third among Bearcats in tackles for loss and is second in sacks.

Kansas is looking at either Jason Bean or Cole Ballard starting at quarterback

Given more practice time, redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean should be in a position to start Saturday for Kansas. Offensive coordinator/associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki said Tuesday that Bean is doing well this week, and has been taking a lot of reps. But neither Kotelnicki nor Leipold has said definitively if Bean will start or if freshman quarterback Cole Ballard, who started against Kansas State and finished the Texas Tech game, will.

Kansas’ defense is aiming to be better in the red zone

Cincinnati’s red zone offense ranks near the bottom of the Big 12, but Kansas’ red zone defense is at the bottom. Jayhawks defensive coordinator Brian Borland doesn’t feel as if they’ve been out-schemed this year, but does think they haven’t always been able to put it together. Borland also noted that while he’d like nothing more than for a team to throw an interception, sometimes the defense has to earn something like that.

Being a better red zone defense was a focal point of the offseason for Kansas. It will be again once the 2023 season concludes. But the Jayhawks have one more opportunity during the regular season to deliver, before their bowl game.

Prediction: Kansas 37, Cincinnati 24

Kansas is the better team this season, and should showcase that Saturday against Cincinnati. The Bearcats are a dangerous opponent, surely. But the Jayhawks have more to play for.

Cincinnati football defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) rushes the quarterback as West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) blocks in the first quarter during a game earlier this month on Nov. 18 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

