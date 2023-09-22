Kansas football vs. BYU: Scouting report, prediction for Jayhawks’ Big 12 opener

LAWRENCE — Kansas football is going for a second-straight 4-0 start, as the Jayhawks ready for their game Saturday at home against BYU.

The Jayhawks (3-0) will enter the game with wins against Missouri State, Illinois and Nevada. The Cougars (3-0) will enter the game with wins against Sam Houston, Southern Utah and Arkansas. It’s the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

What should be on the minds of Kansas’ players and coaches, then, as they prepare for BYU? What could the Cougars do that could spoil the Jayhawks’ fast start? Ahead of the 2:30 p.m.-scheduled kickoff, check out this scouting report and prediction for the contest.

Kansas’ defense has been an asset so far this fall

Kansas was looking for its defense to take a step forward this year, and to date it’s been able to do just that. It’s routinely caused havoc, including being one of the best groups in the nation when it comes to tallying tackles for loss. And redshirt senior linebacker Craig Young shared his perspective on why that’s been able to happen through three weeks.

“Going out there, starting off fast, not letting people come out there and we have to respond,” said Young, who expects a challenge from BYU. “So, we throw the first blow. And that’s what we’ve been practicing — throwing the first punch out there and starting fast.”

Here’s what Kansas’ offensive coordinator thinks about BYU

Andy Kotelnicki, Kansas’ offensive coordinator/associate head coach, said BYU will have some elite players in the box and that it’ll be among the best the Jayhawks will play. Cougars junior defensive end Tyler Batty, who leads his team in sacks and tackles for loss, was one name that came to mind to back that up. Overall, Kotelnicki described BYU’s defense as relentless, disciplined, well-coached and physical.

Junior wide receiver Quentin Skinner added the Cougars seem to feed off of each other’s energy. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels noted they’ll have to play sound football. One of BYU’s scoring drives, in a one-score win against Arkansas this past weekend, started in quality field position because of an interception.

Here’s what Kansas’ defensive coordinator thinks about BYU

Brian Borland, Kansas’ defensive coordinator, said BYU’s offense is much better than its statistics could indicate. Although he didn’t specify which statistics, the Cougars ranking in the middle of the pack in the Big 12 for scoring offense and toward the bottom for total offense are just a couple of potential examples. Overall, Borland described BYU’s offense as being likely as good as any offense the Jayhawks have played.

The Cougars have an experienced starter at quarterback in senior Kedon Slovis, who transferred in after spending the earlier parts of his college career at USC and Pittsburgh. Borland added BYU has length at wide receiver, an offensive line with size and strength and a running game that can get downhill. And from what else Borland said, the Cougars’ play-calling strategy could present a challenge as well.

Hayden Hatcher didn’t play much against Nevada because he wasn’t fully healthy

Kansas started redshirt senior defensive end Patrick Joyner Jr. over redshirt senior defensive end Hayden Hatcher at Nevada, and Leipold explained that was because Hatcher wasn't fully healthy. Leipold even went as far as to say Hatcher’s status was emergency only, after barely practicing the week leading in. So, Hatcher’s status for the BYU game is one to watch.

But, even if Kansas is without Hatcher or Hatcher is limited again, the Jayhawks have shown they have more depth along the defensive line to be able to handle that. Borland highlighted that during the first half against Nevada, they were also without one of their top guys in redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker — who was sitting out due to a targeting call the week prior. If they’re without a key player, Borland doesn’t feel like they have to abandon their plan.

Prediction: Kansas 31, BYU 23

Kansas has a chance to jump into the top 25, with a win Saturday against BYU. In front of a sellout crowd, the Jayhawks should have the home field advantage that’ll help them make that happen. Kansas wins.

Kansas football looks to stop Nevada's Brendon Lewis (2) as Lewis looks to run while taking on the Jayhawks at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Sept. 16, 2023.

