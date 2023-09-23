Kansas football vs. BYU live score updates: Jayhawks open Big 12 Conference play at home

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 season has its next matchup Saturday, at home, against BYU.

The Jayhawks (3-0) are coming into their Big 12 Conference opener undefeated, just as the Cougars (3-0) are. Kansas is coming off of a win on the road against Nevada, while BYU won on the road against Arkansas. It’ll be a sellout crowd inside David Booth Kansas Memorial stadium.

Will the Jayhawks be able to sustain the momentum they’ve been playing with all season? Will the Cougars establish themselves well in their first opportunity in a Big 12 game? Kansas should be the favorite.

Follow along for updates from the game:

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds today against BYU

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting odds: Kansas by 9 points

Kansas football vs. BYU score updates

Stay tuned for updates for this game.

