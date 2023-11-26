Kansas football can’t take what Devin Neal is doing for granted, and Lance Leipold isn’t

CINCINNATI — There’ll be a time, at some point in the future, when Devin Neal is going to look back and reminisce about what he’s accomplished this season with Kansas football.

Neal, a junior running back for the Jayhawks, isn’t unaware of the type of year he’s having. He’s been reminded more than once by reporters, including after Saturday’s 49-16 win against Cincinnati, of the historic nature of it. That recognition just isn’t what he’s focused on right now, and it’s not why the Lawrence native is doing it either.

But with the conclusion of the regular season, and some weeks between now and Kansas’ bowl game, does come an opportunity to highlight what’s taking place. Neal amassed 106 yards on the ground in the victory against the Bearcats, and with that third-straight 100-yard game now has a 1,209-yard total for the season that ranks fourth ever in Jayhawks history among single-season totals. Those 1,209 yards on the ground this season have also pushed him to 3,006 yards for his career, which is good for fifth in program history.

“He’s so level-headed, and his approach is so consistent, that no it’s really neat just to watch how he goes about it and how he — you kind of expect it now,” Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said, “which we can’t take for granted.”

Neal has carried the responsibility for years now, of the hometown kid who’s chosen to do his part and help turn the program he cares about around. He’s been one of the faces of Leipold’s rebuild, which in just its third year has the team in a second-straight bowl game for the first time in more than a decade. Whether he returns for his senior year or decides to go pro, his place in making Kansas a Big 12 Conference contender — or at least well-respected within the conference — won’t soon be forgotten.

As a freshman Neal had that game in the upset win at Texas in which he rushed for 143 yards and three scores, and caught a touchdown pass as well. As a sophomore he had that game in the win at home against Oklahoma State that got the Jayhawks bowl eligible in which he rushed for 224 yards and a score, and finished with more than 100 yards receiving as well. As a junior, Saturday was just the latest moment in which he showcased how valuable he can be.

Neal didn’t even need many carries in the second half, or game at all, to put up significant numbers Saturday against Cincinnati. He was thrilled to see his teammates who don’t often get as many opportunities as he does get those chances, and succeed. And he took the time to shower praise on the offensive linemen and wide receivers who helped provided him with those running lanes, especially on a night in which injuries caused some moving pieces on the offensive line.

“I just think that’s the type of team we are, and we have trust in each one of our guys,” said Neal, speaking to his belief in the offensive linemen. “It doesn’t matter who’s out there. Our job is to execute and I think we have enough reps throughout the week where guys are moving around to different positions and grinding out, and as hard as it is moving from guard to right tackle, or right tackle to left tackle in certain cases, which hasn’t happened too much — but those guys are prepared for the moment.”

Neal is looking forward to having some time off between now and whatever bowl game Kansas is in later this season. “Tell me about it,” he said, when that was brought up. And he’s earned that time to recuperate, especially after playing in all 12 regular season games this year for the Jayhawks.

When the bowl game comes around, Neal will have had more time off between games than he’s had all season long. How much that’ll contribute to the performance he’ll have, will be determined that bowl game kicks off. But it’ll be another chance to climb up the rankings of Kansas program records, and for Neal to do it as a part of a team that appreciates the way he carries himself.

“He’s humble,” redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean said about Neal. “He’s nice to everybody. He does the little things right. And he pays attention to the details and what the coaches are coaching him on.”

Kansas football running back Devin Neal (4) scores a touchdown during a game Saturday against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. This was the Jayhawks' regular season finale.

