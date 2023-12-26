Kansas football will have star running back Devin Neal back in 2024, per report

PHOENIX — Kansas football is set to have its star running back return in 2024.

According to a report from ESPN, junior Devin Neal has informed his coaching staff that he will be back with the team next season. That gives the Jayhawks a key piece on offense to continue the momentum it’s had in the early years of head coach Lance Leipold’s tenure leading the program.

Kansas (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12 Conference) is playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday against UNLV (9-4, 6-2 in Mountain West Conference).

Neal is a Lawrence native, and been climbing up the record books across the three seasons he’s spent with the team. This season alone he has rushed for 1,209 yards and 15 touchdowns. Should redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. also return next season, that would give Kansas one of the best Big 12 duos at the position — if not the best.

Kansas football junior running back Devin Neal (4) runs in for a touchdown during the first quarter of a game in 2023 against Kansas State inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

