Kansas football score updates vs. Missouri State: Jayhawks open season at home

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 regular season begins Friday at home against Missouri State.

The Jayhawks are coming into the game off the program’s first bowl season in more than a decade in 2022. They welcome a Bears squad to Lawrence that went 5-6 last year, including a close loss on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks. It’s the first opportunity for KU head coach Lance Leipold and company to build off the momentum that’s been propelling them forward throughout the offseason.

Will junior quarterback Jalon Daniels be healthy enough to lead Kansas’ offense in the way he did in 2022, and score routinely? Will the Jayhawks’ defense showcase how much more improved many have thought it has the potential to be? Those questions and more will be answered in the hours ahead.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Missouri State

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Betting odds: Kansas by 32 points

Kansas football defensive coordinator Brian Borland is not at the game due to a personal matter

Per a #kufball official, Kansas DC Brian Borland is not here tonight due to a personal matter.



DBs coach Jordan Peterson is expected to call plays. — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) September 1, 2023

Kansas football score updates vs. Missouri State

First quarter

END 1Q: Kansas 7, Missouri State 7

Missouri State ties the score at 7-7

Missouri State capitalized on a fumble by Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., and drove for the Bears' first touchdown of the day. It was a 10-play drive that went 46 yards and took 5:37 off the clock, ending with a two-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Clark to Jmariyae Robinson. After the extra point, the score is tied at 7-7 with 2:24 left in the first quarter.

Jason Bean gets the start at quarterback, Kansas scores on opening drive

Is Devin Neal even real!!?? 🤯🤯



48-yard TD on his FIRST TOUCH OF THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/voxiwt7jzD — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 2, 2023

Jalon Daniels had gone through warmups, but he doesn't get the start at quarterback. It appears the back issue he's dealing with will mean Kansas will turn to backup Jason Bean for now. And Bean just led the Jayhawks to a touchdown on their first drive of the game after their defense forced a 3-and-out.

Devin Neal scored on a 48-yard touchdown run with 11:11 remaining in the first quarter. Kansas leads 7-0 after the extra point. The drive went 70 yards in four plays and took 1:49 off of the clock.

