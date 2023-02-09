Kansas Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Kansas football schedule 2023: Who do the Jayhawks miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Kansas Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Aug 31 Missouri State

Sept 9 Illinois

Sept 16 at Nevada

Sept 23 BYU

Sept 30 at Texas

Oct 7 UCF

Oct 14 at Oklahoma State

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 Oklahoma

Nov 4 at Iowa State

Nov 11 Texas Tech

Nov 18 Kansas State

Nov 25 at Cincinnati

Kansas Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Jayhawks miss from the Big 12 slate?

Last year at this time Kansas was considered everyone’s free space on the slate. Now it’s a dangerous team that should be a tough out each and every week.

In conference play it has to go to Texas, but it gets a week off before dealing with Oklahoma. Not playing West Virginia is unfortunate, and getting Houston would’ve been nice. However, not playing Baylor isn’t bad and TCU not on the slate is obviously a massive break.

Even better …

Kansas Football Schedule What Really Matters

The Jayhawks don’t have two road games in a row, there’s no stretch of away games to freak out about, and best of all, five of the Big 12 games are at home meaning just four are on the road.

Going to Oklahoma State it dangerous, but the team should be good enough to hang away from Lawrence against Iowa State and Cincinnati. That leaves the Texas game on the road, and that’s coming after what should be a challenging date against BYU.

But …

Kansas Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Can the Jayhawks rock at home?

There aren’t any real layups after starting out against Missouri State – going to Nevada will be close, though. Illinois, BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Kansas State makes for a challenging run of home games. Winning at least four of those could be a must.

Kansas might be vastly improved, but it’s still going to be a fight to push past six wins and bowl eligibility. That sixth win can’t come down to the road game at Cincinnati.

Story originally appeared on College Football News