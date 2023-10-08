Kansas football runs for nearly 400 yards with program great Tony Sands in attendance

LAWRENCE — People around Kansas football know the name Tony Sands.

Sands, second all-time for the Jayhawks in rushing yards, played at KU from 1988-91. He still holds the program record for rushing yards in a game with his 396 against Missouri in 1991. And on Saturday, during Kansas’ 51-22 victory against UCF at home, he was recognized as one of the latest inductees into the team’s Ring of Honor.

But Sands’ return became all the more special because of what the Jayhawks accomplished against the Knights, and no that’s not just due the final score. Because Kansas rushed for 399 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 7.8 yards per carry, in this Big 12 Conference matchup. A trio of running backs — junior Devin Neal, redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr. and redshirt senior Dylan McDuffie — ran all over UCF on the way to the win.

“Tony was in the locker room, and one of the first things — I asked … what he thought of our rushing performance today,” Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold said. “Tony gave us a thumbs up. So, I think that felt good. It might take it three to do what, maybe, he did back in his day. But it was a good performance, a great job up front, and of course I thought the three backs did an excellent job.”

Neal and Hishaw make up the two-headed monster that lead Kansas’ rushing attack. Leipold has talked often, as he did postgame, about how well they compliment each other. But the fact that McDuffie stepped up, and the Jayhawks didn’t just have to rely on that duo, helped make getting to the finish against UCF (3-3, 0-3 in Big 12) that much easier.

Kansas (5-1, 2-1 in Big 12) could continue to take time off of the clock as it sustained drives, keeping a potentially high-powered Knights offense on the sideline. Even though redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean had plenty of time to prepare for his start this week, and that helped him perform better than he did when thrust into that role in the loss against Texas, the Jayhawks didn’t have to have the game rest on his shoulders. Kansas knew coming in that it wanted to establish the run, and never had to deviate from that game plan.

Neal finished with 154 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Hishaw finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. McDuffie finished with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

“You could all see a glimpse of what we can do, and I just think it’s just really special and it’s a testament to our running back room, our offensive line, our receivers blocking for us,” said Neal, who also described the rushing attack as dominant. “You can see how physical we can be, and I think it’s a good bounce-back win from last week.”

Like Neal, both Leipold and Bean highlighted how well the wide receivers did in embracing a game in which they weren’t going to get a lot of targets. Like Neal, they also praised the effort the offensive line had. The way Leipold was talking about the health of his starting offensive linemen, redshirt senior Dominick Puni — the left tackle — was the only one who came into the game without having their availability affected at some point during the week.

Moving forward, that mindset to persevere and exert one’s will on an opponent — like Kansas’ blockers did — is something that can be taken from week to week. That’s something that can help the Jayhawks enjoy success no matter what else is going on. And it all plays into why Bean, whose tight ends also performed well, thinks his team can run on any defense in the country if they’re all handling the assignments they have.

“(The offensive linemen)’re everything for this team,” Bean said. “We’ll go as far as they go. They’re my favorite guys, and I’m very thankful for them. Just the way they protect and block and — not even that, just the people that they are, the human beings they are, the jokes they put out during practice to make me laugh. Just little things like that is what makes them so good, and I’m just very proud of those guys.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

