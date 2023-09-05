Kansas football releases depth chart for non-conference game against Illinois
LAWRENCE — Kansas football has released its latest depth chart, as its 2023 season continues.
The Jayhawks (1-0) are coming off a win in their season opener against Missouri State. They’re preparing for a week two matchup against Illinois (1-0). And while it’s a bit unclear who’s going to start at quarterback, the depth chart provides a glimpse at who could play there and elsewhere Friday.
Here’s a look:
Offense
Quarterback
The starter: Jalon Daniels or Jason Bean
The reserve: N/A
Running back
The starter: Devin Neal
The reserves: Daniel Hishaw Jr. or Dylan McDuffie or Sevion Morrison or Torry Locklin
Wide receiver
The starters: Luke Grimm (Slot); Lawrence Arnold (X); Quentin Skinner (Z)
The reserves: Doug Emilien (Slot), Tanaka Scott (X), Trevor Wilson (Z), Keaton Kubecka (X)
Tight end
The starter: Mason Fairchild
The reserves: Jared Casey or Trevor Kardell
Offensive line
The starters: Dominick Puni (LT); Ar’maj Reed-Adams (LG); Mike Novitsky (C); Michael Ford Jr. (RG), Bryce Cabeldue (RT)
The reserves: Kobe Baynes (LG) or Nolan Gorczyca (LG), Spencer Lovell (RG), Logan Brown (LT), Calvin Clements (RT), Dre Doiron (C)
Defense
Defensive line
The starters: Hayden Hatcher (DE); Devin Phillips (DT); Tommy Dunn Jr. (DT) or D.J. Withers (DT); Jereme Robinson (DE)
The reserves: Austin Booker (DE) or Patrick Joyner Jr. (DE), Dylan Brooks (DE) or Davion Westmoreland (DE), Kenean Caldwell (DT), Gage Keys (DT) or Caleb Taylor (DT)
Linebacker
The starters: Taiwan Berryhill Jr., Rich Miller, Craig Young (Hawk)
The reserves: JB Brown, Cornell Wheeler, Jayson Gilliom (Hawk)
Cornerback
The starters: Cobee Bryant, Mello Dotson
The reserves: Kalon Gervin, Kwinton Lassiter or Damarius McGhee
Safety
The starters: Kenny Logan Jr., O.J. Burroughs or Marvin Grant
The reserve: Jalen Dye
Special teams
Kickoff
The starter: Tabor Allen
The reserve: Owen Piepergerdes
Place-kicker
The starter: Seth Keller or Owen Piepergerdes
Punter
The starter: Damon Greaves or Grayden Addison
Long snapper
The starter: Luke Hosford
The reserve: Emory Duggar
Punt returner
The starter: Trevor Wilson
The reserve: Luke Grimm
Kick returner
The starter: Kenny Logan Jr. or Trevor Wilson or Sevion Morrison
Holder
The starter: Grayden Addison
The reserve: Reis Vernon
