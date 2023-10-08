Kansas football quarterback Jason Bean reacts to the Jayhawks' win at home against UCF
Check out some of what Kansas football quarterback Jason Bean had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks won at home against UCF.
Check out some of what Kansas football quarterback Jason Bean had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks won at home against UCF.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
The Bills got banged up and outplayed.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every remaining game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
At 5-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, Alabama is very much in the thick of both the SEC and College Football Playoff races.
Caleb Williams and USC outlasted Arizona in triple overtime, but it was not a promising performance from the Trojans.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
Bryce Harper led the way for the Phillies, and Clayton Kershaw did the opposite for the Dodgers in Saturday's NLDS Game 1s.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
Jayden Daniels threw for three TDs and ran for another as LSU avoided an 0-2 SEC start.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Verstappen clinched after teammate Sergio Perez crashed out of the race.
Get those daily fantasy football lineups ready to crush any contest in Week 5 with Dalton Del Don's primer.