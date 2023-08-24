Kansas football quarterback Jason Bean is enjoying his last year at the college level

LAWRENCE — Jason Bean can understand if there isn’t a widespread love for summer workouts among college football players.

Bean, a redshirt senior quarterback for Kansas football, has certainly been through his share. He joined the Jayhawks as a transfer ahead of the 2021 season, and his career started at North Texas in 2018.

The workouts can be difficult.

But, when Bean reflected recently, he pointed to that summer grind as one of the most fun things to do on the team. He treasured those early mornings and the chances to work out with his teammates. From his perspective, it’s all part of recognizing the blessing that comes with the opportunity he has in front of him.

Bean’s last season of college football is this fall. He knows that. And while he’s not trying to think too much about it, his approach does come in part because of a lesson he learned from the 2022 campaign — which at one point was the year he intended to be his last at Kansas.

“I want to enjoy it,” Bean said of the upcoming season. “And I think that’s one thing I took for granted, looking back on last season. … I was in the mindset of, ‘Just ready to move on with my life.’ But I feel like I’m trying to take one day at a time and just really enjoy this last season.”

Bean’s reversal, and decision to come back, has some roots in the extra time he was able to spend around his teammates in 2022 because they’d earned a spot in the Liberty Bowl. He valued having more of those moments together, like the summer workouts in 2023 and, hopefully, another bowl appearance. Earlier in the year, he was adamant those were the kind of things that were on his mind, rather than the triple overtime loss against Arkansas ending on an incomplete pass he threw.

Bean’s primary role looks like it’ll be backing up junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, just as it was in 2022 outside of the time Daniels missed due to injury. So it’s not as if Bean, who helped Kansas clinch bowl eligibility last season with a win against Oklahoma State, came back as the starter. But he and Daniels share a close bond, and he intends to keep pushing Daniels and their teammates to achieve their goals.

Head coach Lance Leipold talked about Bean’s decision with admiration, because he sees a college football landscape where many quarterbacks would have transferred in that situation. Leipold said Bean has grown as a leader since January. And Leipold noted as well, as quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski would to reporters, that while everyone knows how fast Bean is — he’s also grown as a player when it comes to his ability to understand and run the offense.

Zebrowski also mused that Bean might have made the most progress of anyone he’s coached, when it comes to developing in that respect. Associate head coach/offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki described Bean as someone whose path at Kansas embodies core values they have, such as: buying into the process and getting one percent better each day.

Now, it’s just a matter of watching to see if Bean helps the Jayhawks to a second-straight bowl game in 2023.

“I think it’s a great story,” Leipold said. “It’s one I’ll always remember, even when his days are done here, because the growth of Jason Bean not just as a quarterback, as a young man, has really been fun to watch. And really, the reason why we start off in coaching is for those type of growths.”

Kansas redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean (9) fires a pass during a fall camp practice this year in Lawrence.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football QB Jason Bean is enjoying his last year in college