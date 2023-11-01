Kansas football quarterback Jason Bean reflects on Jayhawks' win against Oklahoma
Check out what Kansas football quarterback Jason Bean had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks were able to pull off an upset win against Oklahoma.
Check out what Kansas football quarterback Jason Bean had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks were able to pull off an upset win against Oklahoma.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
Kansas, which opened the season as the No. 1 team in the country, is once again the favorite to win the Big 12.
Jayhawks fans knew what to do once the upset was finished.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
The defending Big 12 champs are 11.5-point favorites.
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
It's another edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' with LA Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon. On this week's pod the discuss the Chargers big SNF win and look back at the first half of the fantasy football season.
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
Victor Wembanyama enjoyed his first Halloween since entering the NBA, and picked the the perfect costume.
The Vikings are getting some much-needed help at quarterback.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 9 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
This isn't the first time Embiid has emulated wrestling tag team D-Generation X at a high cost.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
After a season of hope and promise, the Giants are back to their losing ways. Can Brian Daboll right the ship?
Jorge Martin presents several tough fantasy losses from Week 8, most fueled by the electrifying Lions rookie.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!