Kansas football promotes a pair of assistant coaches in Jim Zebrowski, Jordan Peterson

LAWRENCE — On the same day Kansas football has reportedly seen one assistant coach depart, the Jayhawks have announced the promotions of two others.

Kansas has promoted quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski to co-offensive coordinator. Kansas has promoted defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator Jordan Peterson to co-defensive coordinator. And head coach Lance Leipold expressed his excitement for the promotions in a KU release.

“Both Jim Zebrowski and Jordan Peterson have been vital to the Kansas football program and will continue to elevate us in their new roles,” Leipold said. “In working with both of them, their relationship building, coaching ability and commitment to Kansas football is extremely strong.”

It’s unclear at this point if Zebrowski will become the lead offensive coordinator. Andy Kotelnicki, the Jayhawks’ offensive coordinator/associate head coach this fall, has reportedly decided to become the offensive coordinator at Penn State in the Big Ten Conference.

Regardless, Zebrowski and Peterson are clearly both viewed very highly by Kansas.

Zebrowski has played a pivotal role in the development of redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean and junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who both have helped lead the Jayhawks to back-to-back bowl games for the first time in more than a decade. He’s up for the Broyles Award, which is given each year to college football’s top assistant coach. He’s also served as a coordinator for Leipold before prior to the two coming to Kansas.

Peterson has helped develop the Jayhawks’ secondary to be more formidable, on a defense that’s made strides this year. Junior cornerback Cobee Bryant even earned first team All-Big 12 Conference honors this season. And junior cornerback Mello Dotson and Bryant have combined for seven interceptions this fall, which is the most by a Kansas duo since 2007.

“Exceptional leaders, teachers, mentors and innovative coaches,” KU athletic director Travis Goff posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Two critical pieces for our program build thus far. Let’s go!”

Zebrowski, in part, also posted on X: “So proud and thankful to be part of the KU football family!!!!! LET’S GOOOO!!!!!!”

Kansas football assistant coach Jordan Peterson helps oversee stretching at the start of a practice one morning during the spring of 2022 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

