Kansas football will play Thursday- and Friday-night games. See the times & TV info

Kansas football announced the kickoff times and television/streaming information for three early games in the 2024 season on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks will open their season against Lindenwood at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. That game will be played at Children’s Mercy Park and streamed on ESPN+.

A week later, Kansas meets Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Champaign, Illinois. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. Central and be shown on FS1.

Then, Kansas will host UNLV at Children’s Mercy Park on Friday, Sept. 13. The game will be streamed on ESPN and will start at 6 p.m. Central.

The Jayhawks will begin Big 12 play on Saturday, Sept. 21, against West Virginia.

KU revealed its full 2024 schedule in January, but the rest of the times and television plans are still to be announced. Here is the full schedule:

2024 KU football schedule

All games are Saturday unless otherwise noted.