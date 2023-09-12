Kansas football offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams talks about being able to play again
Check out some of what Kansas football offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams had to say Sept. 12 as the Jayhawks continued to prepare for Nevada.
Check out some of what Kansas football offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams had to say Sept. 12 as the Jayhawks continued to prepare for Nevada.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Jets experienced a range of emotions on Monday night, which fantasy managers could relate to when an unexpected score altered outcomes.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family," his agent said.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller debuts the 2023 edition of Fact or Fluke!
Injuries are already wreaking havoc on fantasy rosters. Andy Behrens has some waiver targets to help patch holes on your roster.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
Saturday night’s showdown between Texas and Alabama brought major viewership for ESPN
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Jones' new deal is reportedly worth up to $25 million.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
Philadelphia won its opener, but there were signs of growing pains on both sides of the ball. They need to be cleaned up fast as the Eagles host the Vikings and superstar Justin Jefferson on Thursday.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Agreement comes just in time for 15 million households that would have been blacked out from the 2023 debut of Monday Night Football.