Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki previews Jayhawks' Illinois game
Check out what Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki had to say Sept. 5 ahead of the Jayhawks' game Friday at home against Illinois.
Check out what Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki had to say Sept. 5 ahead of the Jayhawks' game Friday at home against Illinois.
When futility is the norm, a season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champs means a lot more.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about the 2023 NFL season opener.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
Adesanya's a massive favorite to defeat Strickland on Saturday when they meet in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney.
Scott Pianowski ranks all 32 teams on their fantasy football appeal heading into the NFL season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
The Saints are getting a bigger percentage of money to win the NFC South than the Chiefs are to win the AFC West.
Andy Behrens reveals six players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton combined to shoot 10-for-14 from 3-point range in the 100-63 win.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were killed in a shooting on Virginia’s campus last fall.