Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki previews Texas Tech game
Check out what Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki had to say Wednesday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Saturday against Texas Tech.
Check out what Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki had to say Wednesday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Saturday against Texas Tech.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet.
The 71-year-old is headed to Anaheim.
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Not likely, but possible: Ole Miss could tilt the playoff if the Rebels can win in Athens.
Thursday’s clash of last-place teams may be the least appealing primetime matchup of the NFL season. It’s also in some ways the biggest remaining game for the Chicago Bears.
Are you buying George Pickens' explanation of his social media actions?
Jorge Martin runs through several backfields that have question marks for fantasy entering Week 10.
Viewers called out officiating issues on both sides in real time.
The Yahoo Fantasy trade deadline is just over a week away. If you're looking to make a deal, Sal Vetri has some suggestions.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
With decisions to be made on an expansion format, a new CFP director, revenue sharing and a new TV deal, there's plenty at stake as college football's power brokers meet in Chicago on Thursday.
DeVito will make his first NFL start after Daniel Jones tore his ACL last week vs. the Raiders.
J.C. Jackson hasn't endeared himself to the Patriots in his latest stint with the team.
McCarthy has impressed this season against lesser teams but now the competition gets tough. Will he keep shining and have his Heisman moment, or stumble when the lights are the brightest?
The last time James and Brooks faced off, Brooks punched James in the groin before James' Lakers beat Brooks' Grizzlies in the playoffs.
After another abysmal offensive outing, Saleh was left to defend his starting quarterback again.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.