Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki previews Missouri State opener
Check out what Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki had to say Aug. 29 ahead of the Jayhawks' season opener against Missouri State.
Check out what Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki had to say Aug. 29 ahead of the Jayhawks' season opener against Missouri State.
“We just have to be patient and take it step by step.”
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
Here's how to watch this week's college football games, including Thursday's Big Ten kickoff.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
We draft players we're a bit scared of, hoping they reach their full potential. Here's who Matt Harmon is worried he's wrong about in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his Shuffle Up series with the tight ends for draft season.
The former No. 1 pick said he would want to land with the 76ers if he got traded again, adding that he wants to play for Australia at the Olympics after not playing with the team since 2013.
Ross missed the entire 2022 season with a foot injury.
Seven fantasy analysts reveal the biggest name at running back they're fading this football draft season.
In the final preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald preaches perspective with C.J. Stroud and his fellow rookies, and wonders if Gang Green might be more threatening than actual gangrene this season.
Andy Behrens reveals six names with the potential to decide fantasy championships this season.
Damar Hamlin's journey back hit another milestone.
The Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are all within one game in the AL West standings.
Kyle McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starting job, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Brown will also see the field vs. Indiana on Saturday.
College basketball icon and Loyola Chicago chaplain Sister Jean is still loving life at 104 years old.
Coach Prime interviewed for a job at TCU less than two years ago. Now he'll make his Colorado coaching debut against the Horned Frogs in a place he knows well.
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
For the last preseason edition of "Ekeler's Edge" we are happy to reveal the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football League. Matt Harmon, Austin Ekeler and many of the biggest names in the fantasy football landscape will compete in a 14-team league for ultimate bragging rights in the industry.
The match saw both players protest with the chair umpire as Gauff and Laura Siegemund took issue with the pace of each other's play.