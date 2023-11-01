Kansas football, at No. 21, earns first-ever ranking in College Football Playoff top 25

LAWRENCE — Kansas football, at No. 21, has earned a ranking in the first College Football Playoff top 25 of the 2023 season.

The Jayhawks (6-2, 3-2 in Big 12) are coming off of an upset win at home against Oklahoma, which is ranked No. 9 in this new poll. They’re preparing for a game Saturday on the road against Iowa State (5-3, 4-1 in Big 12) that has major implications for the Big 12 Conference title race. In just the third year of head coach Lance Leipold’s tenure in Lawrence, the program continues to set the bar for its expectations higher and higher.

“Since 2014, the CFP has served as the postseason event to determine college football’s national champion on the field,” a KU release stated. “The selection committee releases five rankings during the regular season, ranking teams based on the members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field. Metrics taken into consideration include strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents. The final CFP selections will be made on Sunday, Dec. 3.”

Still left on the schedule after Iowa State are Texas Tech at home, Kansas State at home and Cincinnati on the road. Kansas State checked in at No. 23 in the College Football Playoff, so that’s a highly thought of opponent waiting in the weeks ahead. Outside of Oklahoma, the only other games Kansas has had that have come against teams in this top 25 were losses on the road against No. 7 Texas and No. 22 Oklahoma State.

How the Jayhawks perform in these next four contests will determine both their Big 12 and bowl game futures. Regarding the latter, it’s the second-straight season that Kansas has become bowl eligible. That’s something that’s only happened once before in program history.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold walks the sidelines during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Oklahoma inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

