Kansas football lands Michigan transfer, former four-star offensive lineman

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The offensive line for Kansas football just got a lot beefier.

Amir Herring, who comes to Lawrence after one season at Michigan, announced his plans to transfer to the Jayhawks on social media Thursday.

Herring played in one game for the National Champion Wolverines in his true freshman season. The Michigan native was the No. 4 recruit in the state and No. 15 interior lineman nationally in high school, according to 247 Sports.

In high school, Herring recorded over 240 pancake blocks, while giving up just one sack in 46 starts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.