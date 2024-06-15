Kansas football lands former 5-star offensive lineman Bryce Foster from Texas A&M

Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks have landed yet another transfer portal commitment.

And this one is a much-needed pickup on the offensive line.

Former Texas A&M center Bryce Foster announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Saturday.

The former five-star recruit (Rivals) from Katy, Texas, was a three-year starter with the Aggies. Foster earned SEC All-Freshman team honors in the 2021 season. Foster also participates on Texas A&M’s track team in the shot put.

Foster, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman, chose Texas A&M over Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida and others as a high school prospect.

Foster joins a Kansas offensive line that is in flux, with openings at the left tackle and center spots. Kansas lost starting center Mike Novitsky to graduation, left tackle Dominick Puni to the NFL and guard Armaj Reed-Adams as a transfer to Texas A&M.

Scott Fuchs, the Jayhawks’ previous O-line coach, also left the program this offseason.

In May, the Jayhawks added Michigan offensive lineman Amir Herring from the transfer portal.