Kansas football got a look at a potential College Football Playoff team in loss at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Postgame Saturday, after Kansas football’s 40-14 loss at Texas, Lance Leipold didn’t want to speculate on the difference Jalon Daniels would have made.

Leipold, the Jayhawks’ head coach, explained he didn’t think it would be fair to the team. He didn’t think it would be fair to Daniels, their junior quarterback who missed the game due to back tightness. He didn’t think it would be fair to Jason Bean, their redshirt senior signal caller who started in Daniels’ place.

But if Daniels had been available against the No. 5 Longhorns, it doesn’t seem like it would have made much of a difference. The No. 24 Jayhawks were outmatched inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, as the fourth quarter of this Big 12 Conference matchup showed. Leipold and company got an up close and personal look at a program that’s trending toward making the College Football Playoff this season.

“I told the team at the beginning of the week, probably all the way around it probably was the best team that we’ve played since we’ve been here,” Leipold said. “I think I might have said that last week to all of you. So, I think that held true — other than some missed field goals, maybe.”

Kansas (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) did hang around for most of the game.

Late in the third quarter, KU trailed Texas (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12) by six points at 20-14. But on a 4th-and-1 attempt at their own 38-yard line, the Jayhawks fumbled the ball away, and the Longhorns used the following possession to score a touchdown and never looked back.

Instead of sustaining a drive, and potentially taking a lead, Kansas watched Texas score 20 unanswered points in the second half to close out the game. The Jayhawks’ final three drives, after their turnover, saw them punt twice and turn the ball over on downs once. The Longhorns’ final four drives, including the one that followed Kansas’ turnover, saw them score three touchdowns and then run the clock out.

Next week, the Jayhawks welcome a UCF (3-2, 0-2 in Big 12) team to Lawrence that’s lost back-to-back games against No. 25 Kansas State and Baylor. Despite those defeats, UCF is still a team that’s good enough to beat Kansas if the Jayhawks aren’t able to turn the page and correct their mistakes.

“It’s just one game,” said Bean, asked what Leipold’s message to the team was. “It’s not the end of the season, the last game of the season. It’s not going to make or break our season. If we dwell on this loss and sit there and sulk our heads, then it’s just going to lead into the next week. So, just trying to make sure that we don’t sit there and beat ourselves down. Just continue to work and work and work and work and work and get to where we know we can be.”

