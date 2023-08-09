Kansas football fall camp position analysis: Cornerbacks eager for more in 2023

LAWRENCE — Cornerback is one of a number of positions within the Kansas football program that returns a significant amount of production from last season.

Fans have come to know players like junior Cobee Bryant, junior Mello Dotson and redshirt senior Kalon Gervin. They all contributed in 2022 as the Jayhawks reached a bowl game for the first time in more than a decade. And fans may soon come to know players like freshman Jameel Croft, redshirt freshman Brian Dilworth and freshman Jacoby Davis better in time.

Here are five thoughts about Kansas’ cornerbacks as fall camp continues:

Neither Cobee Bryant, nor Kalon Gervin, lack confidence

Time will tell just how successful Kansas’ cornerbacks are this season. The season opener is Sept. 1 at home against Missouri State and the Big 12 Conference opener is Sept. 23 at home against BYU. But talk to Gervin and Bryant, and it’s clear the expectations are very high for their position group.

“We’re very talented,” said Gervin, who sees himself as a leader in the room. “I’ve been in some good rooms. I’ve been in rooms with dudes drafted. So, I’ve seen it. We’ve got some talent. We’ve got some talent, man. And right now we’re hitting a big stride. Just trying to make sure we keep everyone focused.”

Bryant, speaking to the potential of the secondary as a whole, added: “Best in the country, in my eyes. In my eyes, the best in the country.”

Bryant was one of the Jayhawks’ two regular starters at cornerback in 2022, alongside Dotson.

Cobee Bryant enters the year as the star

Bryant is coming off a season in which the Big 12 coaches voted him as a first-team, all-conference player. Heading into the 2023 season, a media vote recognized him as a preseason All-Big 12 player. If he surprised anyone in 2022, that’s unlikely to happen again this year.

Jordan Peterson, Kansas’ defensive backs coach, said Bryant is bought in to what it will take to become a more complete player. That means Bryant, who led the Jayhawks in interceptions last year, building off a skillset that already allows him to make big plays and excel in man coverage. And Bryant is also working to be a more vocal leader.

Kalon Gervin provides versatility

If you need help understanding how much Peterson trusts Gervin, Peterson said Gervin is the kind of guy you would want your daughter to marry.

Specific to the football field, though, Peterson said Gervin is bouncing back and forth between playing inside and outside. Gervin’s made progress after playing a lot of snaps last year and collecting 21 tackles and four pass breakups in the process. And Gervin, who transferred in from Michigan State ahead of last season, said that ability to be versatile comes from an unselfish attitude and commitment to having a comprehensive knowledge of the defense.

“We’ll still be using (Gervin) in a similar role, right?” said Peterson, who’s also Kansas’ defensive pass game coordinator. “We’ll see, based on how the season goes and all that kind of stuff, how much outside, how much inside. That’s yet to be determined. But he’s a stud.”

Brian Dilworth’s role has the potential to grow

Dilworth only played in two games last season, the regular season finale against Kansas State and bowl game against Arkansas. But in his second year with the program, he could more regularly see the field. Peterson didn’t want to get too much into placing expectations so early in fall camp, but did say Dilworth has a chance to break into the rotation at times and be a core special teams player.

Dilworth came to Kansas with the 2022 recruiting class. He was a 247Sports Composite three-star cornerback out of the state of Florida. He’s currently listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds.

The freshmen are showcasing their potential

When Rich Miller was highlighting newcomers he was excited to follow during fall camp, the senior linebacker mentioned a pair of new cornerbacks. Those two were Croft and Davis. And the reason why Miller described them as special was because the way they move, from Miller’s perspective, showcases something a lot of freshmen don’t have.

Peterson said Croft and Davis, both three-star prospects who signed with the 2023 recruiting class, have each flashed talent-wise. He liked the mindset and competitive nature the duo share. Moving forward, the focus will be on ensuring they know how Kansas practices.

“Yeah, we’re making corrections schematically, we’re teaching them the defense, right?” Peterson said. “But, OK, ‘Look, this is how we practice, period. Right? And if you’re not going to practice that way, you’re going to lose reps. Right? And then you’re going to be behind, right?’”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

