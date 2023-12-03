Kansas football earns chance to play in this season’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl

LAWRENCE — Kansas football learned Sunday that will play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl this postseason.

The news comes after the Jayhawks wrapped up their best regular season in more than a decade, at 8-4 overall and 5-4 against the Big 12 Conference. That’s the most wins they’ve had in a season since 2008, and most wins they’ve had in a regular season since 2007. And they’ll have a chance to add to it Dec. 26 when they play in their bowl game against UNLV (9-4, 6-2 in Mountain West Conference) in Phoenix, Arizona.

This marks the first time in more than a decade that Kansas will play in a bowl game in back-to-back seasons, following the AutoZone Liberty Bowl appearance against Arkansas in 2022. That stretch dates back to 2007-08, when the program captured victories in the Orange Bowl and Insight Bowl. It shows the extent to which head coach Lance Leipold’s rebuild, in just its third year, has continued to exceed expectations.

This 2023 season has included an upset win at home against now-No. 12 Oklahoma and impressive win on the road against Iowa State. It’s included a couple close defeats at home, against Texas Tech and Kansas State, that have had many wondering where the Jayhawks could be if a handful of plays had gone differently. Overall, Kansas has gone 5-2 at home and 3-2 on the road.

