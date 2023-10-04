Kansas football defensive lineman Devin Phillips shares his thoughts as UCF game nears
Check out some of what Kansas football defensive lineman Devin Phillips had to say Wednesday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Saturday against UCF.
Check out some of what Kansas football defensive lineman Devin Phillips had to say Wednesday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Saturday against UCF.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
In the college sports world, the leasing arrangement is one of the most unique in the 27 months of the NIL era.
Fantasy Analyst Jorge Martin dives into running back committees needing fantasy managers' attention. He provides some key updates ahead of Week 5.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his latest trade tips ahead of Week 5's NFL action.
The school's waiver request for bowl eligibility in its second season at the top level of college football was denied by the NCAA this spring.
With no traction on a deal, Harden returned to the team despite his feud with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
New to category formats? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's how to draft in a fantasy basketball category league.
A recent Yahoo mock draft shows how much fantasy values have changed in just one month of action. Scott Pianowski recaps the biggest risers and fallers.
The transfer portal windows are shrinking to 45 days in all sports, the NCAA announced.
Whether Lionel Messi appears in the match or not, fans attending Miami vs. Chicago will get incentives to attend more Fire games in the future.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
The Rays dropped Game 1 of their AL wild-card series to the Rangers in front of 19,704 fans Tuesday.
Wheeler picked up right where he left off last October, dealing some of his best stuff Tuesday as the Phillies topped the Marlins in Game 1.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Plenty of public commitments were made to Team USA from big names across the league, while other stars had more distinct responses.
Whoever wins Saturday will have a leg up in the SEC West race.
The game had nearly 3 million fewer viewers' than Colorado's loss to Oregon, however.