Kansas football defensive lineman D.J. Withers reflects on Illinois win, looks to Nevada
Check out some of what Kansas football redshirt sophomore defensive lineman D.J. Withers had to say Sept. 12 ahead of the Jayhawks' game at Nevada.
Check out some of what Kansas football redshirt sophomore defensive lineman D.J. Withers had to say Sept. 12 ahead of the Jayhawks' game at Nevada.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller debuts the 2023 edition of Fact or Fluke!
Injuries are already wreaking havoc on fantasy rosters. Andy Behrens has some waiver targets to help patch holes on your roster.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The merger of the UFC and the WWE closed Tuesday, under the corporate umbrella of TKO Holdings Group. The new company is valued at $21.4 billion, with the UFC valued at $12.1 billion and the WWE at $9.3 billion.
The Jets' locker room celebrated an emotionally confusing overtime win over the Bills on Monday while the reality of Aaron Rodgers' ominous injury also set in.
Diontae Johnson left in the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 1 loss to the 49ers.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
NASCAR's move to ditch stage breaks at road courses lasted less than a season.
The Mercury finished this past season with a 9-31 record.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Allen is still an elite QB who's unlikely to turn the ball over four times in a single game again all season. But as his head coach said, "It's hard to win in this league when you're playing two opponents."