Kansas football defensive coordinator Brian Borland previews Jayhawks' game against UCF
Check out what Kansas football defensive coordinator Brian Borland had to say Wednesday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Saturday at home against UCF.
Check out what Kansas football defensive coordinator Brian Borland had to say Wednesday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Saturday at home against UCF.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
In the college sports world, the leasing arrangement is one of the most unique in the 27 months of the NIL era.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
Fantasy Analyst Jorge Martin dives into running back committees needing fantasy managers' attention. He provides some key updates ahead of Week 5.
The school's waiver request for bowl eligibility in its second season at the top level of college football was denied by the NCAA this spring.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his latest trade tips ahead of Week 5's NFL action.
With no traction on a deal, Harden returned to the team despite his feud with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
New to category formats? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's how to draft in a fantasy basketball category league.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The transfer portal windows are shrinking to 45 days in all sports, the NCAA announced.
Whether Lionel Messi appears in the match or not, fans attending Miami vs. Chicago will get incentives to attend more Fire games in the future.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
The Rays dropped Game 1 of their AL wild-card series to the Rangers in front of 19,704 fans Tuesday.
Wheeler picked up right where he left off last October, dealing some of his best stuff Tuesday as the Phillies topped the Marlins in Game 1.
The Brewers and Marlins put up a fight, but the Diamondbacks and Phillies prevailed in Tuesday's Game 1s of the NL wild-card series
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Plenty of public commitments were made to Team USA from big names across the league, while other stars had more distinct responses.