Kansas football defensive coordinator Brian Borland talks Jayhawks' Oklahoma State game
Check out what Kansas football defensive coordinator Brian Borland had to say this week ahead of the Jayhawks' game against Oklahoma State.
Check out what Kansas football defensive coordinator Brian Borland had to say this week ahead of the Jayhawks' game against Oklahoma State.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
Flag football would be a 5-on-5 event played on a 50-yard field with no offensive or defensive linemen.
The Spurs rookie finished with 23 points. You're going to want to see how he scored some of them.
The Browns tight end kept his face covered before playing the Ravens. He revealed the damage to his face earlier this week.
People are tuning into the Jets, even without Aaron Rodgers.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 intriguing findings that could help secure victory this week (and beyond).
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
While we’ve all been focused on Payton and what he has to say about this disaster, that vantage has to shift toward a more expansive question: What is owner Greg Penner going to do about this?
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football matchups in week 7 against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Clark only played two games with the Broncos after being signed in June.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus presents the three centers he's staying away from in fantasy drafts this NBA season.
Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.
Deion Sanders' team is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.