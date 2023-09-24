Kansas football cornerback Cobee Bryant surprised himself during a 38-27 win against BYU

LAWRENCE — Cobee Bryant has made some plays for Kansas football during his career with the Jayhawks.

Bryant, a junior cornerback, clinched a victory last year against West Virginia with an interception return for a touchdown in overtime. Later in 2022, as he returned from missing time due to injury, he picked off a pass against Oklahoma State early in a victory that saw Kansas secure bowl eligibility. And even back in 2021, during what became an overtime win against Texas, he had an interception he returned for a touchdown.

But speaking after the Jayhawks’ 38-27 home win Saturday against BYU, Bryant had a new favorite play to talk about that he made in front of a sellout crowd. Early in the first quarter, he delivered a strong tackle that forced a fumble — which he returned for a touchdown.

And if you think you’re the only one who that hit surprised, you’d be wrong.

“My mom even texted me and said, ‘Wow. I didn’t know you could do that,’” said Bryant, who also intercepted a pass against the Cougars. “So I said, ‘Mom, I didn’t know I could do that either.’ So, yeah, that was fun. I was happy, man. It just — that was just a fun moment.”

Bryant is someone who’ll compete at anything at any moment, KU head coach Lance Leipold explained. It could be with a sort of shadow-boxing game Bryant will play with teammates, or rock-paper-scissors with Leipold — who admitted Bryant has beat him in that. It’s a driving force in what makes Bryant the player he is for Kansas (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12 Conference).

People will talk about Bryant being on the lighter side, when it comes to his weight. Leipold and senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. brought that up in different ways after the game. But that didn’t stop Bryant, who’s listed at 6-foot- and 170 pounds, from setting the tone against BYU (3-1, 0-1 in Big 12) in their league opener.

Without grading the film, Leipold described Saturday’s game as the most physical they’ve seen from their secondary since his staff took over the program ahead of the 2021 season. He added it was the most significant when it came to play-making, too. And it’s got a defense and secondary that was already playing with confidence — now playing with a lot more.

“It feels like we could play anybody,” said Bryant, who’s the first KU player since 2010 to have an interception, fumble recovery and fumble return for a touchdown in the same game. “Like, we know we’ve got the top secondary in the country. But we know we got more improved, so we’ve got a lot of doubters. … Everybody don’t believe in us, like, what we’ve got going on. So, we’ve got to keep working.”

The next opportunity to showcase how much work they’ve put in, and will continue to put in, is Sept. 30 against Texas. That’s a road game for the Jayhawks, who’ll be eyeing a second-straight season with a 5-0 start. It’s scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Austin that'll be televised on ABC.

The Longhorns will certainly be favored, and by a wide margin. Although Kansas did win on the road against Texas two years ago, last year the Longhorns trounced the Jayhawks in Lawrence. But being doubted isn’t anything new for Bryant, his teammates or their coaches.

“It’s a statement week, like a championship game,” Bryant said. “That’s how we said it in the locker room, like a championship game.”

