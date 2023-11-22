Kansas football coordinators Andy Kotelnicki, Brian Borland preview Cincinnati
Check out what each of Kansas football's coordinators had to say Tuesday as the Jayhawks continued to prepare for their game against Cincinnati.
Check out what each of Kansas football's coordinators had to say Tuesday as the Jayhawks continued to prepare for their game against Cincinnati.
Daniels, the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, has missed most of the season due to a back injury.
Hunter Dickinson is the first player to put up at least 20 points and 20 rebounds against Kentucky in the last 25 seasons.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
Business remains good for the NFL.
The Steelers have said "No, Canada," making their first in-season coaching change in over 80 years.
Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was delayed and marred by crowd trouble.
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
A conference title and potentially a CFP berth are within reach for the Ducks. All they have to do is get past their pesky rivals.
He wasn't the only one.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Devine is joined by Basketball Feelings author Katie Heindl, and the two of them go through some of their favorite emotional truths about the early part of this NBA season after discussing Jimmy Butler’s empathy and uniqueness.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Aaron Jones was carted to the locker room during the Packers' win in Week 11.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
It's the largest gift in Memphis history.
Justin Jefferson wants to be fully healthy before he steps back onto the field, regardless of what fantasy players have to say.
No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue and No. 7 Tennessee will join Marquette in the Maui Invitational semifinals.
Matt Canada was fired Tuesday, and he hasn't been great, but the Steelers' issues on offense run way deeper. It starts with the quarterback.
Ferrari trails Mercedes by four points for second in the constructor's standings.