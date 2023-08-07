Kansas football coach Lance Leipold highlights quarterback Jalon Daniels' progress
Check out some of what Kansas football coach Lance Leipold had to say Aug. 7 about quarterback Jalon Daniels and the progress Daniels has made.
Check out some of what Kansas football coach Lance Leipold had to say Aug. 7 about quarterback Jalon Daniels and the progress Daniels has made.
Case Keenum, who's spent over a decade in the NFL and has seen up close what makes an effective starter, had some thoughts about Stroud on Monday.
Bridgewater's returning to the NFC North for his sixth NFL stop.
There is one simple move that would benefit both the bottom line and the welfare of student-athletes who don't play football.
If you like betting on season-long props, consider this one for the Browns' star running back.
The Giants are facing a brutal start to the season.
The personal injury lawsuit against retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and his brother Yaqub is still pending.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
Emmanuel Clase was also reportedly suspended for one game.
The No. 2 pick of the draft will start his first preseason game this week.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde try to pick up the pieces from last week’s realignment fallout after news that Washington, Oregon would be heading to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State & Utah would take their athletic programs to the Big 12.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
Going undrafted and never winning a title as a player, Hammon is often named as one of the game’s best point guards, and has been named to the league’s best lists for notable anniversaries.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
As part of our preview of this season, we will be rolling out the Yahoo Sports Top 25 in the lead-up to the seven FBS games being played in Week 0.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
Murray has both the support and expectations of new head coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort. There's also a broader continuity at stake this season and beyond.