Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says Cincinnati is ‘a lot better’ than its record

LAWRENCE — By its record alone, Cincinnati football wouldn’t frighten anyone.

The Bearcats are 3-8 overall this season and 1-7 against the Big 12 Conference. The only win they’ve collected at home so far this season, ahead of Saturday’s game against Kansas, came in the opener against Eastern Kentucky. Had Cincinnati not gone on the road and topped Houston earlier this month, the Bearcats’ last win would have been in September.

But Cincinnati’s season has been a bit more complicated than that, and Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold knows it. As Leipold spoke this week about what Kansas (7-4, 4-4 in Big 12) is expecting when it faces the Bearcats, he indicated as much. Cincinnati is continuing to adjust in its first season as a member of the Big 12, and if the Jayhawks aren’t careful they’ll allow this regular season finale to become a defeat.

“I would just say that they’re a lot better, a lot better, than what they record shows,” Leipold said. “And, again, that’s one of those things that — they’re running the ball. They’ve got an athletic quarterback that they get on the perimeter in nakeds and boots and he can run the ball in other ways — physical runner.”

Leipold continued: “It’s going to be their senior day. You’re going to see a team that’s going to be ready to play. Defensively, nose guard’s a really good player — as well as even their three-man front is impressive. (Deshawn) Pace, the backer, is an impressive player. So, they’ve been there.”

Kansas is already bowl eligible this season, but adding a win against Cincinnati could do a lot to ensure the Jayhawks are able to enjoy the type of bowl experience they’re aiming for. A loss would put a damper going into the postseason. On top of just winning for the sake of being a competitor, there is a lot for Kansas to play for.

Jayhawks offensive coordinator/associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki highlighted that the Bearcats do a good job of being multiple defensively. Kotelnicki mentioned Cincinnati has shown improvement over the course of the year with its first-year coaching staff. There’s more than one player on the Bearcats defense who has the talent to change the game with one play.

Jayhawks defensive coordinator Brian Borland highlighted the elusiveness Bearcats’ redshirt senior quarterback Emory Jones has, which can be concerning. He mentioned Cincinnati junior running back Corey Kiner is almost at 1,000 yards this fall. For how well the offense has been able to perform at times, he’s surprised by how the Bearcats’ season has gone.

Time will tell if Cincinnati can end its five-game skid at home. The Bearcats aren’t looking at using this to propel themselves to a bowl game. But the reality of a possible bowl game for the program wasn’t so far off, considering three of those five recent losses at home came by seven points or less — with one decided in overtime.

“I don’t know how they’ve only won three games, with just looking at their offense,” Borland said. “They’re pretty good. They’re explosive.”

Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner (21) pushes through UCF's defense during a game on Nov. 4 this year at Nippert Stadium.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

