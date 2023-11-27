Kansas football coach Lance Leipold reacts to Jayhawks' win against Big 12-foe Cincinnati
Check out what Kansas football coach Lance Leipold had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks' Big 12 Conference road win against Cincinnati.
Check out what Kansas football coach Lance Leipold had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks' Big 12 Conference road win against Cincinnati.
Daniels, the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, has missed most of the season due to a back injury.
Kansas, which opened the season as the No. 1 team in the country, is once again the favorite to win the Big 12.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
Purdue is now the first Big Ten team in history to grab the No. 1 ranking in three consecutive seasons.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Tramon Mark landed hard on his back against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, and had to be stretchered off the court.
Rick Stockstill was one of the longest-tenured head coaches in college football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Frank Reich talked about his relationship with Panthers owner David Tepper.
Frank Reich went 1-10 in 11 games with the Panthers.
The Vikings are coming off a loss in the final minutes to the Broncos.
The Eagles keep finding ways to win close games, and Hurts' ability to deliver in key moments is a big reason why.
Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen engaged in an incredible matchup featuring the top two quarterbacks in fantasy playing to a breathtaking conclusion.
Denis Bouanga's goal and Maxime Crépeau's saves propelled LAFC to the Western Conference final.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens now have the best record in the AFC.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the biggest games that took place during college football rivalry week including Michigan’s win over Ohio State and Alabama’s last-second heroics over Auburn.
Leonard's cleared waivers and is rumored to be targeted as a free agent by multiple contenders.
Will the SEC get a spot at the table if the Bulldogs don't win on Saturday?
The Steelers haven't had 400 offensive yards since 2020, when Ben Roethlisberger was leading the team.