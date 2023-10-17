Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, players react to Jayhawks' loss at Oklahoma State
Check out what Kansas football coach Lance Leipold and his players had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks' loss against Oklahoma State.
Check out what Kansas football coach Lance Leipold and his players had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks' loss against Oklahoma State.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
The defending Big 12 champs are 11.5-point favorites.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
To get Penn State to the elite level, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have to beat Ohio State on Saturday.
Oklahoma City needed to let go of three players before Monday and now plans to immediately waive Porter. More moves league-wide could be on the way.
The Tide are getting better each week and they have another chance to prove it Saturday when they face No. 17 Tennessee.
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Aces will have eight players available in Game 4 of the Finals. Half have averaged fewer than seven minutes per game in the postseason.
Rodgers and the Jets are keeping hope alive on a long-shot return to the postseason.
The Milwaukee Brewers are one step closer to repairing American Family Field after the Wisconsin Assembly approved the funding plan.
The Phillies clubbed three home runs in their 5-3 Game 1 win. Will the Diamondbacks answer back in Game 2?
The 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing McCaffrey's injury is reportedly not a long-term one
Terrell Owens did not need medical attention after the incident in Southern California.
Kamaru Usman accepted the fight with Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on 10 days' notice because he said he always stays in the gym and keeps trying to improve.
Dan Titus continues his fantasy hoops sleeper series, this time identifying forwards ready to outperform their ADP this NBA season.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Both Las Vegas players have foot injuries.