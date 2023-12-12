Kansas football coach Lance Leipold explains hire of Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator
Kansas football recently hired Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator. Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold took some time to further explain the decision.
Kansas football recently hired Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator. Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold took some time to further explain the decision.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar in October.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
Jorge Martin shares the pain of tough losses as so many teams saw their playoff hopes fall late.
"We see something that takes five seconds [to figure out] and it takes them five minutes."
Even though other bottom feeders did win this week, the draft order remains the same at the top
Which tight ends have the best possible chance at going off in the fantasy playoffs? Scott Pianowski ranks them by how good their three-week setup is.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!
Renee Miller presents different suggestions for fantasy managers to adhere to during the most important weeks of the season.
Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
The fantasy postseason is upon us. Congratulations to all that have made it this far. Despite your successes I'm sure there is something or someone you are panicking about in your lineup in Week 15. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter.'
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Whether you have to replace an injured player or move on from a slumping option in your lineup, Andy Behrens' list of pickups can help.
Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are considered the top two quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
The Chiefs are complaining about an obvious penalty being called a penalty.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from a bizarre week of football, as the duo react to each and every game from the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate. The duo start by discussing Fitz' nightmare experience witnessing his Las Vegas Raiders get shutout at home and what it means for both teams and their defunct offenses. Fitz and Frank also highlight the ending of the Sunday night game (and Patrick Mahomes' surprising reaction), the Dallas Cowboys' dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles and what it means for the NFC and the Detroit Lions appearing MIA against the Chicago Bears. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate, as they have discussions around Joe Flacco's unbelievable performance, Brock Purdy's legitimacy as an MVP candidate, Zach Wilson's comeback game, a wacky NFC South race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with their bold predictions for the doubleheader on Monday night, as Fitz predicts a huge game from Tyreek Hill, and Frank thinks the New York Giants pull off the upset against the Green Bay Packers.
How can the NFL fix its officiating problem as mistakes continue to pile up in high-leverage situations and important games?