Kansas football coach Lance Leipold shares his thoughts ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Check out what Kansas football coach Lance Leipold had to say when he arrived in Phoenix ahead of the Jayhawks' Guaranteed Rate Bowl game.
Three NFL games will get underway on Christmas Day, and the Chiefs and Raiders will kick things off.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
Don't look now, but Joe Flacco could be in the midst of a magical run for the Browns, bringing back memories of his 2012 Super Bowl season with the Ravens.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
The Broncos needed a win to stay in the playoff picture.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down some key moments and results from Week 16's Sunday action.
Week 17 represents the fantasy championships in most leagues. Did you make it this far and need an extra boost? Consider one of these waiver wire adds.
The words "kick" and "defer" mean very different things in an NFL coin toss.
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
The Jets will miss the playoffs for the 13th straight season.
Green Bay goes up big, hangs on late to defeat Panthers, 33-30
Cooper's 265-yard performance is also the highest-scoring fantasy day for a wide receiver this season.
New Mexico State was 17-11 in Kill's two seasons with the team.
Duke hasn't lost a bowl game since 2014.
George Pickens had a monster game for the Steelers.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
Murphy backed up Quinn Ewers at Texas and will have a chance to make an immediate impact at Duke.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.