Kansas football coach Lance Leipold addresses QB Jalon Daniels’ status ahead of Iowa State

LAWRENCE — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold found himself addressing the injury status of junior quarterback Jalon Daniels again on Monday.

Daniels, who didn’t play in this past weekend’s win against now-No. 11 Oklahoma, has for weeks been dealing with what’s been described as back tightness. The ordeal has led to him missing the season opener against Missouri State, and the three games prior to the matchup against Oklahoma — so, five games total now. And with just four games left in the regular season for the No. 23 Jayhawks, the question of what it’ll take for him to start again looms large.

“We’re not at that point, OK? I’ll just say that. We’re not at that point yet to decide that,” Leipold told reporters, adding later that redshirting Daniels has never been discussed. “He works at it every day. Some days are better than others. And when Jalon Daniels is healthy Jalon is the starting quarterback, OK?”

In the games Daniels has missed, that redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean has started, Kansas is 3-2. In the games Daniels has played and started in, Kansas is 3-0. Together, those marks have the Jayhawks at 6-2 overall — with a 3-2 mark against the Big 12 Conference.

That means, despite Daniels’ absences, Kansas is still bowl eligible for a second-straight season. It also means Kansas, with four regular season games left, is in a position to enjoy an even better season than it did a year ago — when it reached bowl eligibility for the first time in more than a decade. The Jayhawks face Iowa State on Saturday on the road, before closing out the regular season with a home game against Texas Tech, home game against Kansas State and road game against Cincinnati.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold yells towards a referee in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Oklahoma inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

