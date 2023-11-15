Kansas football bowl projections following Jayhawks’ Big 12 loss against Texas Tech

LAWRENCE — Kansas football suffered a setback this past weekend after Texas Tech handed it a 16-13 loss inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in another Big 12 Conference matchup.

The Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3 in Big 12) fought back late after going into halftime down 10-0, and into the fourth quarter behind 13-0. But after tying the score late in the fourth quarter at 13-13, they allowed the Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3 in Big 12) to drive and kick a game-winning field goal just before the end of regulation. It’s a defeat that likely means Kansas will not be one of two teams playing for a Big 12 championship later this year.

Of course, the season isn’t over, though. This upcoming weekend, on Saturday, the Jayhawks welcome the No. 24 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 in Big 12) to Lawrence. A win for Kansas would be its first against Kansas State in this rivalry series in more than a decade.

Before the scheduled 6 p.m. (CT) kickoff, which will be televised on FS1, here’s a look at which bowl game the Jayhawks are projected to play in this season:

This bowl game is Dec. 26 and will be played in Phoenix, Arizona. The Badgers are 5-5 overall so far this season with a 3-4 mark against Big Ten Conference opponents. Both teams have played Illinois this season and both teams have topped the Fighting Illini.

This bowl game is Dec. 29 and will be played in Memphis, Tennessee. The Gators are 5-5 overall so far this season with a 3-4 mark against Southeastern Conference opponents. The teams do not have any common opponents that they have played this season.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Northwestern

This bowl game is Dec. 26 and will be played in Phoenix, Arizona. The Wildcats are 5-5 overall so far this season with a 3-4 mark against Big Ten opponents. The teams do not have any common opponents that they have played this season just yet, but Northwestern does play Illinois later this month.

This bowl game is Dec. 27 and will be played in Houston, Texas. The Tigers are 6-4 overall so far this season and 3-4 against SEC opponents. The teams do not have any common opponents that they have played this season.

This bowl game is Dec. 28 and will be played in Orlando, Florida. The Tar Heels are 8-2 overall so far this season and 4-2 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The teams do not have any common opponents that they have played this season.

Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) makes a catch as Texas Tech defensive back Bralyn Lux (12) defends during a Big 12 Conference football game Nov. 11, 2023, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football bowl projections following Big 12 loss vs. Texas Tech