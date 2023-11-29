Kansas football bowl projections following Jayhawks’ Big 12 victory against Cincinnati

LAWRENCE — Kansas football captured a 49-16 victory this past weekend on the road in a Big 12 Conference matchup against Cincinnati.

The Jayhawks (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12) rebounded from a slow start and were able to coast to a victory. Redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean was stellar, as were junior running back Devin Neal and many others. And now they await their bowl game fate.

Kansas’ resumé has some what-ifs that fans have mused about in recent weeks, including those one-possession losses against now-No. 19 Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Kansas State. It has a lot to be proud of, including wins against now-No. 12 Oklahoma and Iowa State. This will be the first time in more than a decade the Jayhawks will go to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons.

Before head coach Lance Leipold and his program learn where they’re headed, though, here are some projections about where they will end up:

This Dec. 26 bowl game will take place in Phoenix, Arizona. The Wildcats would come in at 7-5 overall and 5-4 against the Big Ten Conference. Among the wins Northwestern has compiled this season is one in its regular season finale against Illinois, which is a team Kansas beat earlier this year.

This Dec. 23 bowl game will take place in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cowboys would come in at 8-4 overall and 5-3 against the Mountain West Conference. The teams have a trio of common opponents in Texas Tech, now-No. 7 Texas and Nevada.

Kansas beat Nevada, but lost to Texas Tech and Texas. Wyoming beat Texas Tech and Nevada, but lost against Texas.

This Dec. 23 bowl game will take place in Fort Worth, Texas. The Orange would come in at 6-6 overall and 2-6 against the Atlantic Coast Conference. The two teams don’t have any common opponents this season.

This Dec. 26 bowl game will take place in Phoenix, Arizona. The Scarlet Knights would come in at 6-6 overall and 3-6 against the Big Ten. The two teams don’t have any common opponents this season.

Kansas football running back Devin Neal (4), right, pats wide receiver Doug Emilien (5)’s helmet after scoring a touchdown during a game against Cincinnati on Nov. 25 this year at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football bowl projections following Big 12 win at Cincinnati