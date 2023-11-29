Kansas football bowl projections following Jayhawks’ Big 12 victory against Cincinnati
LAWRENCE — Kansas football captured a 49-16 victory this past weekend on the road in a Big 12 Conference matchup against Cincinnati.
The Jayhawks (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12) rebounded from a slow start and were able to coast to a victory. Redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean was stellar, as were junior running back Devin Neal and many others. And now they await their bowl game fate.
Kansas’ resumé has some what-ifs that fans have mused about in recent weeks, including those one-possession losses against now-No. 19 Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Kansas State. It has a lot to be proud of, including wins against now-No. 12 Oklahoma and Iowa State. This will be the first time in more than a decade the Jayhawks will go to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons.
Before head coach Lance Leipold and his program learn where they’re headed, though, here are some projections about where they will end up:
USA Today Sports’ Erick Smith: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Northwestern
247Sports’ Brad Crawford: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Northwestern
This Dec. 26 bowl game will take place in Phoenix, Arizona. The Wildcats would come in at 7-5 overall and 5-4 against the Big Ten Conference. Among the wins Northwestern has compiled this season is one in its regular season finale against Illinois, which is a team Kansas beat earlier this year.
ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Wyoming
This Dec. 23 bowl game will take place in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cowboys would come in at 8-4 overall and 5-3 against the Mountain West Conference. The teams have a trio of common opponents in Texas Tech, now-No. 7 Texas and Nevada.
Kansas beat Nevada, but lost to Texas Tech and Texas. Wyoming beat Texas Tech and Nevada, but lost against Texas.
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Syracuse
This Dec. 23 bowl game will take place in Fort Worth, Texas. The Orange would come in at 6-6 overall and 2-6 against the Atlantic Coast Conference. The two teams don’t have any common opponents this season.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Rutgers
This Dec. 26 bowl game will take place in Phoenix, Arizona. The Scarlet Knights would come in at 6-6 overall and 3-6 against the Big Ten. The two teams don’t have any common opponents this season.
