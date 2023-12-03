Kansas football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE — Kansas football will learn Sunday which bowl game it is going to play in this season.

The Jayhawks (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12 Conference) have enjoyed their best season in more than a decade so far. It’s included an upset win at home against Big 12-foe Oklahoma, as well as a well-earned victory on the road against another conference opponent in Iowa State for a team that finished in the middle of the pack in the Big 12. There are a number of bowls head coach Lance Leipold and his squad could ultimately end up in, including the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl and more.

Where will Leipold and company find themselves in the weeks ahead? Which opponent are they going to go up against, as they chase a ninth win this season? Follow along for updates from a significant day for the Kansas program.

247Sports' Brad Crawford predicts Guaranteed Rate Bowl

This projection would see Kansas play against Big Ten Conference-foe Northwestern.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm predicts Independence Bowl

This projection would see Kansas play against Pac-12 Conference-foe California.

Here is how Kansas' regular season played out

Sept. 1 (home) — Missouri State, 48-17 win

Sept. 8 (home) — Illinois, 34-23 win

Sept. 16 (away) — Nevada, 31-24 win

Sept. 23 (home) — BYU, 38-27 win

Sept. 30 (away) — Texas, 40-14 loss

Oct. 7 (home) — UCF, 51-22 win

Oct. 14 (away) — Oklahoma State, 39-32 loss

Oct. 28 (home) — Oklahoma, 38-33 win

Nov. 4 (away) — Iowa State, 28-21 win

Nov. 11 (home) — Texas Tech, 16-13 loss

Nov. 18 (home) — Kansas State, 31-27 loss

Nov. 25 (away) — Cincinnati, 49-16 win

