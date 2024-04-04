Kansas football announces 2024 Homecoming details

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football has released details for a couple key weekends.

The Jayhawks announced Thursday, April 4 their 2024 Homecoming Game will take place on Oct. 19, when the team hosts Houston. The 112th Homecoming Game will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – home of the Kansas City Chiefs – due to the ongoing construction at David Booth Memorial Coliseum.

KU also shared its Family Weekend game will take place on Sept. 28 against TCU, also being played in Kansas City. Family Weekend festivities will start Friday, Sept. 27, with the annual Rock Chalk Block Party on Mass Street in Lawrence.

Kansas’ 2024 season kicks off Aug. 29, hosting Lindenwood at Children’s Mercy Park – home of pro soccer team Sporting KC – in Kansas City, Kan.

