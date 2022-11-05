Kansas fans take down goalposts as Jayhawks become bowl-eligible

Kansas toppled a long drought on Saturday in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks jarred No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16, for their sixth win of the season.

And you know what that means: Kansas is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008.

The last time the Jayhawks were bowl-eligible George W. Bush was president. In fact, on Nov. 4, 2008, Barack Obama was elected as the next President of the United States.

That’s a long, long time ago.

The Jayhawks are 6-3, and 3-3 in the Big 12.

In 2008, they went to the Orange Bowl following the 2007 season and defeated Virginia Tech. In the 2008 regular season, they went 8-5 and defeated Minnesota in the Insight Bowl.

