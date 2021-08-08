Kansas falls to Minnesota in first round of LLB regional

Aug. 8—WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Kansas J.L. Hutchinson Little League baseball team, based out of Pittsburg, suffered a 10-2 loss to Minnesota on Saturday in the first round of the Little League Baseball Midwest Region Tournament.

The setback dropped Kansas to the elimination bracket to take on North Dakota at 3 p.m. Monday. The top two teams in the region will advance to the Little League Baseball World Series, which runs Aug. 19-29 in Williamsport, Pa.

After falling in a 2-0 hole, Kansas drew even with Minnesota in the bottom of the second inning with back-to-back RBI doubles by Max Busch and Will Schremmer. However, Minnesota went on to plate eight unanswered runs to close the contest, scoring one in the third, four in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Kansas logged five hits in the game. Busch and Schremmer finished with one double apiece while Colton Smithhisler, Brady Bettega and Jaeden Beltran each logged a single.

Brock Wiemers went 2 2/3 innings in his start for Kansas, limiting Minnesota to two earned runs and three hits while striking out three batters. Colton Simmons and Christian Krogen surrendered a combined five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings, and Smithhisler allowed a pair of earned runs in 2/3 of an inning.

Minnesota amassed 10 hits and was led by Kaden Julik and Casey Morris, who both went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Morris had a pair of doubles while Benjamin Fedor went 2-for-2 and accounted for the game's lone triple.

Caleb Koskela picked up the win after holding Kansas to two earned runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The tournament continues Sunday with a pair of winner's bracket games. Missouri's Daniel Boone National (Columbia, Mo.) plays South Dakota at 4 p.m. before Minnesota takes on Nebraska at 7 p.m.