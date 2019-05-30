Kansas’ Devon Dotson, Quentin Grimes withdrawing from draft

It’s been a bit of a slog lately for Kansas. The Jayhawks saw their 14-year streak of Big 12 regular season titles snapped by Texas Tech and Kansas State, bow out of the NCAA tournament in the second round and then missed out on five-star recruit RJ Hampton, who opted to go play professionally in the Australian league.

Yes, Silvio De Sousa was granted eligibility for the 2019-20 season, but on the whole, the last few months just haven’t been what Kansas is accustomed to.

That run of tough luck looked to change Wednesday.

Freshman guards Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes both decided to remove their names from NBA draft consideration Wednesday hours ahead of the deadline to do so.

The 6-foot-2 Dotson averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a freshman he also shot 48.2 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3-point range.