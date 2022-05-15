Kurt Busch led 116 laps to score his 34th career Cup Series victory Sunday at Kansas Speedway, his first in 33 tries at the 1.5-mile oval.

Busch reclaimed the lead from Kyle Larson in a fierce battle with eight laps to go. Larson contacted the wall with the right side of his No. 5 Chevrolet in Turns 1 and 2 but managed to hold on for second place. Behind him were all four of the Joe Gibbs Racing cars — Kyle Busch third, Denny Hamlin fourth, pole-sitter Christopher Bell fifth and Martin Truex Jr. in sixth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace. All six Toyotas placed inside the top 10. The eighth-place finish marks Stenhouse’s third consecutive top-10 finish.

RACE RESULTS: Kansas Cup results

DRIVER POINTS

With 475 total points, Chase Elliott maintained his point lead Sunday despite a poor finish. The No. 9 Chevrolet spun at Lap 197 with a flat left-rear tire, relegating the team to a 29th-place result. The gap to Ryan Blaney (423) shrunk to 52 points. Kyle Busch (417), William Byron (407) and Ross Chastain (400) make up the top five.

Joey Logano and Justin Haley each lost three positions this week, falling to seventh and 23rd respectively. With his win, Kurt Busch was this week’s biggest gainer, jumping three spots to 18th.

POINTS REPORT: Kansas Cup points

Kansas Cup results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com