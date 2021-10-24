Kansas Cup race results, driver points
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Larson earned his series-high ninth win of the season in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.
RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Kansas
Larson led a race-high 130 laps Sunday. He has now led 2,397 laps this season, the most in a single Cup campaign since Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon led 2,610 laps in 1995.
Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott finished second to give Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish.
Kevin Harvick finished third. Kurt Busch finished fourth. 2021 regular season champion Denny Hamlin completed the top five finishers.
POINTS REPORT
DRIVER POINTS: Cup Series standings after Kansas
Larson remains the only one of the eight remaining playoff drivers to clinch a berth in the Championship 4. He advanced with his win last week at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings – Round of 8
1. Kyle Larson – Advanced (Won Texas and Kansas)
2. Chase Elliott – 4,107 points (+34 above cutline to advance)
3. Denny Hamlin – 4,105 points (+32)
4. Kyle Busch – 4,074 points (+1)
5. Ryan Blaney – 4,073 points (-1)
6. Martin Truex Jr. – 4,071 points (-3)
7. Brad Keselowski – 4,068 points (-6)
8. Joey Logano – 4,048 points (-26 points)
Read More About NASCAR
Kyle Larson keeps on rolling, wins at Kansas Analysis: Kansas performance a must for three playoff drivers Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville with four spots to title race available
Kansas Cup race results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com