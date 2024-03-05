Kansas continues sliding in latest Bracketology predicting the men's NCAA Tournament field

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson drives to the basket against Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10)] during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center.

We’re not trying to pick on you, Kansas fans, but the Jayhawks’ dip to a No. 4 seed is the most notable change in our latest NCAA men’s tournament Bracketology.

Bill Self team's slide in the poll is now reflected on the projected bracket. There are still four Big 12 teams among the top 16, but the Jayhawks will have to negotiate a tough final week of the season and possibly win at least one game in the conference tournament to remain as a top seed with Houston, Iowa State and Baylor. Further losses could complicate an impressive history for Self. Kansas has never been lower than a No. 4 seed in the tournament since he took over in the 2003-04 season.

The top line remains unchanged from our last projection, with Houston holding down regional No. 1 spots along with Connecticut, Purdue and Tennessee. The No. 2’s also hold steady, although Marquette’s case took a bit of a hit over the weekend in the loss at Creighton.

Farther down the bracket, Gonzaga is now comfortably in the field as an No. 8 seed, at the expense of West Coast Conference rival Saint Mary’s which slips to a No. 5. The Big East now has a pair of teams hanging on to First Four spots, while Wake Forest is back on the outside.

Last four in

New Mexico, Seton Hall, Colorado, Villanova.

First four out

Providence, Wake Forest, Butler, Utah.

Next four out

St. John’s, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Drake.

Conference breakdown

Multi-bid leagues: Big 12 (9), SEC (7), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (6), Big East (5), ACC (4), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), Atlantic 10 (2), West Coast Conference (2).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bracketology: Kansas falling down NCAA Tournament field projection