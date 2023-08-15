Kansas coming off best season since '08 into final Big 12 clash with Sooners

Aug. 15—Editor's Note: This is the sixth installment in a series looking at Oklahoma's schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The Transcript will rank all games by evaluating their significance, difficulty and entertainment value. This article previews Kansas, which is ranked seventh among Sooner opponents in the series.

Last season was the first time since 2009 that Oklahoma and Kansas faced off with both teams ranked in the AP Poll.

Starting off their conference slate this season against BYU, Texas, UCF and Oklahoma State, if the Jayhawks manage to enter their Oct. 28 meeting with the Sooners ranked, they'll certainly have earned it.

Last season, Kansas got off to a 5-1 start and came up a touchdown shy of upsetting TCU in its lone loss. Meanwhile, the Sooners entered the game against Kansas riding a three-game losing streak.

Dillon Gabriel returned from injury and the offense responded in a big way — amassing over 700 yards of total offense in a 52-42 win.

It was the offense's biggest game of the season statistically, and it gave the Sooners their 18th consecutive win over the Jayhawks.

Quick facts

—When and where: Saturday, Oct. 28, TBA at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

—TV: TBA

Last season: 6-7

—Offense: 35.6 points per game (21st)

—Defense: 35.5 points per game (124th)

All-time meetings: 113

Since the first meeting between Oklahoma and Kansas in 1903, there have only been 10 seasons where the two programs have not played each other.

The two teams met 94 consecutive times from 1903 to 1997. When the two schools joined the Big 12 Conference, Kansas was placed in the North Division, while the Sooners were in the South Division.

They would only meet six more times from 1998 to 2010.

The Sooners first became conference mates with the Jayhawks after joining the Missouri Valley Conference in 1920. When the conference split in 1928, Oklahoma and Kansas joined Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State and Missouri to form the Big Six (which was later known as the Big Eight).

The Sooners' 103rd season sharing a conference with the Jayhawks will be their last before moving on to the SEC in 2024.

Overview

In two seasons, head coach Lance Leipold has already done what his last five predecessors failed to do. The Jayhawks went 6-7 and made it to a bowl game for the first time since 2008.

For the first time since 2009, they weren't picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll. Kansas was ranked ninth with 461 points and nine points shy of seventh-placed Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks even made an appearance in the AP Poll after a 5-0 start. That momentum slowly dropped off as the Jayhawks got deeper into the conference season, and they would only win one of their next eight games.

But even with a 3-6 conference record, the Jayhawks matched the conference win totals of former head coaches David Beaty (two wins in four seasons) and Les Miles (one win in two seasons) in a single season.

An injury to starting quarterback Jalon Daniels had a big impact on the way the season finished for the Jayhawks. Daniels missed the game against Oklahoma, but finished out the year throwing for over 544 yards and five touchdowns in a Liberty Bowl loss to Arkansas.

Now a junior, Daniels is among the top quarterbacks in the conference. He was the media's preseason pick for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and is on the Maxwell Award watch list.

Defensively, Kansas finished last in the conference in scoring defense and gave up 40 or more points in each of the final four games of the season.

Still, this could be the toughest Kansas team the Sooners have faced in the last decade.

