Breaking News:

Kansas overcomes 16-point deficit to beat North Carolina for 4th NCAA championship

Kansas comeback stuns North Carolina for US college crown

·2 min read
University of Kansas players celebrate after their comeback against North Carolina clinches the US college national championship (AFP/JAMIE SQUIRE) (JAMIE SQUIRE)
The University of Kansas staged the biggest comeback in the history of the US collegiate basketball national championship game to defeat North Carolina on Monday.

The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks had trailed 40-25 at half-time against the eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

But a superb second-half performance saw Kansas reel in North Carolina to claim a dramatic 72-69 victory.

David McCormack and Jalen Wilson dragged Kansas over the line with 15 points apiece as North Carolina were outscored 47-29 in a pulsating second half.

Kansas had trailed by 16 points at one stage, and seemed to be heading towards defeat against a fired-up North Carolina team who were chasing a seventh title after wins in 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009 and 2017.

But Kansas star McCormack revealed the Jayhawks had never lost hope despite a daunting half-time deficit.

"I was in the locker room at half-time smiling to my teammates, they thought I was crazy. I just said 'Yo, we come out here in the second half and have fun, do what we was born to do, do what got us to this moment,'" McCormack said. "And we just executed."

McCormack nudged Kansas into a 70-69 lead after hauling in a rebound with 1:16 remaining, and then added another two-point basket to put the Jayhawks 72-69 ahead with 22.3 seconds on the clock.

There was still time for North Carolina's Caleb Love to attempt a game-tying three-pointer on the buzzer, but the air ball drifted harmlessly wide of the target as Kansas erupted in celebrations.

The Kansas comeback eclipsed the previous biggest mark from 1998, when Kentucky overturned a 10-point deficit to defeat Utah.

    In a national championship game nobody at Kansas will soon forget, Bill Self went from the Hall of Fame coach who far too often failed on the big stage to the brilliant mastermind of the biggest comeback in NCAA title-game history. Blitzed by North Carolina for most of the first 20 minutes Monday night, and after digging a seemingly insurmountable 40-25 deficit, the senior-heavy Jayhawks rallied for a 72-69 victory over the Tar Heels inside the boisterous Superdome to raise another long-awaited banner to the rafters of historic Allen Fieldhouse. “I think when you’re the all-time winningest program — just by a small margin — and when the inventor of the game was your first coach, and the likes of Adolf Rupp comes from Kansas and Dean Smith comes from Kansas and Wilt Chamberlain comes from Kansas, the expectations are where being good is OK but it’s not enough,” Self said.

    David McCormack's two late baskets in the paint to help Kansas surge past North Carolina during the NCAA championship game followed a Final Four trend. McCormack scored the final four points of Monday night's national title game to finish with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Kansas' 72-69 triumph. The late-game heroics capped a memorable Final Four for the Jayhawks' big man.

    What looked like a lost cause turned into one of the sweetest wins ever for Kansas. The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs. “We just locked in as a family, as a team, and that’s what we do,” said Kansas big man David McCormack, after making last two baskets of the game.

    Armando Bacot had been the anchoring presence in the paint all season for North Carolina, providing low-post scoring to go with his relentless work on the boards that made him one of the nation’s most unstoppable rebounders. In the end, battling both an ankle injury and Kansas’ physical David McCormack inside proved to be too much. Hobbled all night, the 6-foot-10 junior had a double-double by halftime of the national championship game but faded after the break as Kansas erased a big deficit.

    Bill Self won his elusive second national title with a masterful second-half coaching job and a spicy dash of Remy Martin. Befuddled by North Carolina in an ugly first half, Kansas tightened up defensively and Martin provided the spark in a dazzling second half in the Jayhawks' 72-69 win over North Carolina on Monday night. The Jayhawks (34-6) started fast and faded even faster to fall into a 15-point hole by halftime.

