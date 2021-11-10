  • Oops!
What Kansas coach Bill Self said about Michigan State basketball after Kansas victory

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
That was a difficult way to open the season for Michigan State basketball. A sloppy game filled with turnover and missed free throws, the Spartans left quite a bit to be desired in their loss to Kansas. However, they did hang pretty tough with the Jayhawks in the first half and showed plenty to be excited about.

Kansas head coach Bill Self made a couple comments about the Spartans after the game:

Izzo and staff are emphasizing transition this year and Hoggard and Walker are both quick in that situation which should bode well for them this year.

Christie was a little off tonight, but it’s clear that he has talent. On a team with a lot of solid players, if Christie can accelerate his development he could become the star this group needs.

